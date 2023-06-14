Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,058,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,600 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $92,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $230,973,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 16.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,287,000 after purchasing an additional 382,507 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,494,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,601,000 after purchasing an additional 91,913 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,020,000 after purchasing an additional 159,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mercury Systems by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,793,000 after acquiring an additional 204,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mercury Systems from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Mercury Systems Price Performance

Shares of MRCY opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -689.00, a P/E/G ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $263.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

