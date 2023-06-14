Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 57,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 306,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after acquiring an additional 61,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 20,276 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Methode Electronics by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

