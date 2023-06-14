Metro (TSE:MRU) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $73.92

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$73.92 and traded as low as C$69.61. Metro shares last traded at C$69.97, with a volume of 558,441 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on Metro from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Metro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$77.78.

Metro Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$74.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$73.92.

Metro Announces Dividend

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.01. Metro had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of C$4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Metro Inc. will post 4.5715219 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.35%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

Featured Articles

