Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Trading Up 10.0 %

MXC stock opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. Mexco Energy has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

