Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Increased by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,679 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.5% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,996,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,652,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $202,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its position in Microsoft by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in Microsoft by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $334.29 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $338.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total value of $1,543,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 105,206 shares in the company, valued at $32,477,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.74.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.