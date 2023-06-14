Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Trimmed by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,362 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.4% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,218,570 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,649,717,000 after buying an additional 7,534,774 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after buying an additional 6,129,708 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17,734.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,763,300 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 3,742,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.74.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $334.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $308.65 and a 200 day moving average of $272.49. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $338.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

