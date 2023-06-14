Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Position Increased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 112.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,693 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUFG. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,881,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236,371 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,251,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,984,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,965,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MUFG. StockNews.com began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.66. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $7.71.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $18.81 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

Further Reading

