Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MBLY. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.26.

Mobileye Global Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY opened at $40.31 on Tuesday. Mobileye Global has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average is $41.11.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.54 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,732,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter worth $376,915,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth $216,754,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at $166,952,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at $82,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

