Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

MBLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Mobileye Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.26.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY opened at $40.31 on Tuesday. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average is $41.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.54 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.