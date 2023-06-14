Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CJS Securities

CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

MOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.66.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $618.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $72,657.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,059.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $72,657.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,059.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $459,633.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,068.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

