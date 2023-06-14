Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Major Shareholder Stanley Morgan Sells 1,049,889 Shares

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $88.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $147.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.51. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MS. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.34.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

