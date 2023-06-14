Mortice (LON:MORT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.00

Mortice Limited (LON:MORT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.18). Mortice shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18), with a volume of 3,800 shares changing hands.
Mortice Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14. The stock has a market cap of £6.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64.
Mortice Company Profile
Mortice Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in India and Sri Lanka. It operates through Guarding, Facility Management, and Others segments. The company offers guarding, safety, and security services. It also provides facilities and property management services, mechanical and engineering maintenance services, and technology driven solutions.
