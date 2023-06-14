MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,173,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,354 shares during the period. MSCI makes up about 3.4% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,011,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.50.

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE:MSCI opened at $480.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.25. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $379.63 and a 1 year high of $572.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.14.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.60%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.