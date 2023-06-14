MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines to €242.00 ($260.22) in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $251.75.
MTU Aero Engines Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MTUAY opened at $124.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.08 and a 200-day moving average of $120.26. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $134.54.
MTU Aero Engines Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.2486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from MTU Aero Engines’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. MTU Aero Engines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.75%.
About MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.
