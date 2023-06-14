Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Murphy Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.10.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Price Performance

NYSE MUR opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.37.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $841.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.63%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $509,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Aventail Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $53,608,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,153,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,865 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,706,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,746 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,711,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 487.9% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,221,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,585 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.