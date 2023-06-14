MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.76

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.76 ($0.38) and traded as low as GBX 30.44 ($0.38). MYCELX Technologies shares last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.39), with a volume of 13,171 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.19) target price on shares of MYCELX Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Get MYCELX Technologies alerts:

MYCELX Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 33.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 30.76. The stock has a market cap of £7.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.47.

About MYCELX Technologies

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MYCELX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYCELX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.