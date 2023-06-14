Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
NYSE:NAVB opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.84.
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
