Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 78.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 59.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period.

IVOV opened at $81.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.36. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $88.93. The firm has a market cap of $821.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

