Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Neste Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group upgraded Neste Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neste Oyj currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NTOIY opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $26.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $23.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a $0.2322 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Neste Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Neste Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.88%.

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

