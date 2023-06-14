Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. New Street Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $364.86.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $435.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.79. Netflix has a twelve month low of $164.28 and a twelve month high of $437.27.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

