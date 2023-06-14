Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $490.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $410.00 to $490.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NFLX. New Street Research increased their price target on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $364.86.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $435.73 on Tuesday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $164.28 and a 12-month high of $437.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Netflix by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Netflix by 21.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

