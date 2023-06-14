New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Price Performance
GBR stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. New Concept Energy has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $2.31.
New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.
About New Concept Energy
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
