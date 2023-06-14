NEXT (LON:NXT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6,479.47

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,479.47 ($81.07) and traded as low as GBX 6,450 ($80.71). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 6,490 ($81.21), with a volume of 324,405 shares traded.

NXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($81.33) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NEXT from GBX 5,700 ($71.32) to GBX 7,500 ($93.84) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,840 ($85.59).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,585.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,479.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,109.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a GBX 140 ($1.75) dividend. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $66.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,521.37%.

In other news, insider Richard Papp sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,506 ($81.41), for a total value of £344,818 ($431,453.95). Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

