NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 364.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,240 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 487.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,322 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 81.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,781,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $314,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,312 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 221.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,028,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 0.1 %

NKE opened at $106.77 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.09. The firm has a market cap of $164.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Williams Trading cut NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.80.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

