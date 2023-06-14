NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Lowered to $109.00 at Citigroup

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $133.80.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $106.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley Mark J. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 19,974 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $2,548,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 133.2% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 165.1% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

