Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2023

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVFGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Danske downgraded Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of NDCVF opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.52. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $19.25.

About Nordic Semiconductor ASA

(Get Rating)

Nordic Semiconductor ASA engages in the design, sale, and delivery of integrated circuits for wireless applications. Its product categories include personal computer and tablet accessories, sports and health monitors, mobile phone accessories, gaming controllers, and toys. The firm’s products include nRF9160 Certifications, Bluetooth Low Energy, ANT, Thread, Zigbee, Bluetooth mesh, 2.4GHz proprietary, and Multiprotocol.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.