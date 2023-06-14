Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.30.

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $32.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.77. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $39.01.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $582.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.37 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 86.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $1,462,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 206,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 99,043 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $1,344,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,952,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,271,000 after purchasing an additional 231,283 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

