NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.09.

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NXPI opened at $196.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.11 and its 200 day moving average is $173.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 49.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

