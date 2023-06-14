Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.82.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $58.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day moving average is $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $54.30 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,789,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.32 per share, with a total value of $106,154,860.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,707,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,558,466,299.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 9,236,967 shares of company stock valued at $541,262,534 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

