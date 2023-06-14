OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
OncoCyte Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:OCX opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.13.
About OncoCyte
Further Reading
