Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $120.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.21.

ORCL opened at $116.70 on Tuesday. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.54 and its 200 day moving average is $90.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.81%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $537,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 239.3% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,220 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 324,211 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after acquiring an additional 56,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

