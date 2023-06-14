Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $132.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ORCL. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.21.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $116.70 on Tuesday. Oracle has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $123.99. The company has a market capitalization of $315.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.72.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

