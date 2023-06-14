Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ORCL. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.21.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $116.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.72. The company has a market capitalization of $315.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $123.99.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

