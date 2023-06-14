Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wolfe Research from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.21.

NYSE ORCL opened at $116.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $315.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $123.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.54 and a 200-day moving average of $90.72.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.81%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

