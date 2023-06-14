Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wolfe Research from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.21.
Oracle Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE ORCL opened at $116.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $315.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $123.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.54 and a 200-day moving average of $90.72.
Oracle Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.81%.
Insider Activity at Oracle
In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.
Oracle Company Profile
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
