Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Guggenheim from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Oracle Stock Up 0.2 %

ORCL opened at $116.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.54 and a 200-day moving average of $90.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $123.99.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 239.3% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,220 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 324,211 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after acquiring an additional 56,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

