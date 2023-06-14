Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $116.70 on Tuesday. Oracle has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $123.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.72.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

