Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ORCL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.21.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $116.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.72. Oracle has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $123.99.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 11.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

