Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Increased to $126.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ORCL. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.21.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $116.70 on Tuesday. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.54 and a 200 day moving average of $90.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.81%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

