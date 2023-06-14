Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Increased to $132.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.21.

Oracle Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $116.70 on Tuesday. Oracle has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $123.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.72.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $537,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Oracle by 239.3% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,220 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 324,211 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after buying an additional 56,075 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

