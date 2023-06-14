Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at DA Davidson

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ORCL has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.21.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $116.70 on Tuesday. Oracle has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $123.99. The stock has a market cap of $315.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.72.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.81%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $537,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $265,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 239.3% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,220 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 324,211 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after acquiring an additional 56,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.