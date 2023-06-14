Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $116.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $123.99.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

