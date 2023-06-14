Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Upgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $120.00 target price on the enterprise software provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $75.00.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Oracle Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $116.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.54 and a 200-day moving average of $90.72. The company has a market cap of $315.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $123.99.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 112,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after buying an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in Oracle by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after buying an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,021,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,269 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $565,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,738 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

