Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.96

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.96 and traded as high as $3.05. Oragenics shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 2,547 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Oragenics Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 million, a PE ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oragenics

Oragenics ( NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oragenics by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 112,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares in the last quarter. 9.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

