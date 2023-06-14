Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Trading Up 1.7 %

Oragenics stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

