Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,576 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,694,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,517,000 after acquiring an additional 123,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,826,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,080,000 after purchasing an additional 100,079 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 33.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,840,000 after buying an additional 984,793 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,535,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,608,000 after acquiring an additional 146,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. HSBC upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.10.

Shares of OTIS opened at $87.20 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $87.72. The stock has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.23.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

