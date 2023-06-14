Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC) Shares Sold by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp lowered its holdings in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,046 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.56% of Oxbridge Acquisition worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $845,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,516,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $5,680,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Oxbridge Acquisition by 1,329.8% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 226,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 210,199 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OXAC opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.81 million, a PE ratio of 156.57 and a beta of 0.03. Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65.

Oxbridge Acquisition ( NASDAQ:OXAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands.

