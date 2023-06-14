Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,660 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,720 ($34.03) to GBX 2,660 ($33.28) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,930 ($36.66) to GBX 3,100 ($38.79) in a report on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Oxford Instruments Price Performance

OXINF stock opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. Oxford Instruments has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

