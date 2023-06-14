Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.48

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.48 and traded as low as $9.16. Pacific Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 5,070 shares.
Pacific Valley Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.43.
Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.92 million for the quarter.
Pacific Valley Bancorp Company Profile
Pacific Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Valley Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business banking, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and online solutions, such as online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacific Valley Bancorp (PVBK)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.