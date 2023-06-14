Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.48

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.48 and traded as low as $9.16. Pacific Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 5,070 shares.

Pacific Valley Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Pacific Valley Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.92 million for the quarter.

Pacific Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Valley Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business banking, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and online solutions, such as online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.