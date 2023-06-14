PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.42.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PACW shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.75 target price on the stock.

PacWest Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.38. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $30.43.

PacWest Bancorp Cuts Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 48.43%. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is -0.51%.

Institutional Trading of PacWest Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,593,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,531,000 after acquiring an additional 729,761 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 528.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 527.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 160,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 134,997 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Articles

