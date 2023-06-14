Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Par Pacific from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.43.
Par Pacific Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Par Pacific
Par Pacific Company Profile
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Par Pacific (PARR)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.