Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Par Pacific from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.43.

Par Pacific Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Par Pacific

Par Pacific Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Par Pacific by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,804,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,070,000 after purchasing an additional 273,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Par Pacific by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,956,000 after purchasing an additional 508,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Par Pacific by 19.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,266,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,599,000 after buying an additional 524,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Par Pacific by 19.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,619,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,281,000 after buying an additional 268,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Par Pacific by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,521,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,373,000 after buying an additional 99,466 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

